Match Recap | Orlando City 1-1 NYCFC

New York City FC recorded a 1-1 draw on the road against Orlando City SC. The hosts opened the scoring through Nani, before a penalty from Taty Castellanos restored parity. The draw keeps NYCFC unbeaten in three straight games.

New York City FC continued their 2021 MLS regular season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Orlando City on Saturday evening.

Returning to the scene of 2020’s brutal MLS playoff defeat, Ronny Deila’s men were aiming for a third consecutive win to continue their bright start to the season.

Lining up without Maxi Moralez and Alfredo Morales, who missed out with late scratches, there was better news for Maxime Chanot, who returned to the backline after missing last weekend's emphatic road win at Philadelphia.

Operating with the same back three formation that served them well against the Union, the Boys in Blue found themselves in a fast paced match with Orlando, and adapted well during the early exchanges.

In the 8th minute, NYCFC produced their first effort through Jasson, as he fired off an effort that stung the palms of Pedro Gallese. The first twenty five minutes proved to be a feisty affair with few real chances for either side. In the 28th minute, a fine ball by Acevedo put Taty Castellanos in behind, but his shot was straight at Gallese.

At the other end, a smart through ball by Nani in the 36th minute almost had Tesho Akindele in on goal, but Sean Johnson read the play well to scoop it up.

The second half saw no changes for NYCFC, and a game that was starting to settle down.

The 50th minute saw Orlando fashion their first real chance when Junior Urso played a smart 1-2 with Akindele. Collecting the ball inside the penalty box, it took a smart stop from Johnson to deny Orlando. The hosts then found a breakthrough with their next attack thanks to Nani.

The Portuguese winger picked the ball up on the right and drove inside before curling the ball into the net.

The 63rd minute saw NYCFC collect their first yellow card when James Sands pulled Akindele back near half-way. Deila then turned to his bench and introduced Malte Amundsen and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi for Gudi Thórarinsson and Jasson.

Orlando were starting to enjoy more possession, and NYCFC were forced into a substitution in the in the 74th minute after Anton Tinnerholm picked up a problem with his hamstring – Sebastien Ibeagha coming on his place.

It was barely a minute later that NYCFC earned an opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot. A smart dribble by Tajouri-Shradi saw him brought down by Joao Moutinho. Stepping up to the spot, Castellanos calmly slotted it past Gallese and into the bottom corner.

The Argentine thought he had a second in the 86th minute, when he collected a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and fired off a devilish effort – his curled attempt going just narrowly past the right hand post.

As injury time approached Deila made one final change and introduced Tony Rocha in place of Keaton Parks.

There was almost last second joy for NYCFC after Acevedo played Jesus Medina through on goal. Steadying himself, Medina attempted to side-foot it through Gallese’s legs, but the stopper produced a good save and forced both sides to settle for a point.

Next up for New York City FC is a home game against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 15 with kickoff taking place at 1 PM ET (YES Network/NYCFC.com/Radio).