Injury Report | Quartet Likely to Miss Orlando Trip

New York City FC are back on the road this weekend as they travel to face Orlando City SC on Saturday, May 8, at Exploria Stadium.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. He is joined on the sidelines by his compatriot Thiago as he awaits his visa.

Elsewhere, both Gedion Zelalem and defender Maxime Chanot are considered questionable. Zelalem is continuing to work through a hamstring issue, while Chanot has an adductor complaint.

You can watch the game on ESPN with kickoff set for 6 PM ET. Alternatively there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report

Héber - OUT

Thiago - OUT

Maxime Chanot - QUESTIONABLE

Gedion Zelalem - QUESTIONABLE