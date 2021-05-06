Ronny Preview | Medina's Hard Work Paying Off

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila has praised Jesus Medina’s work ethic.

Medina, 24, has started the 2021 MLS regular season in fine form, scoring three goals during the club’s opening three games. Equally as impressive has been the player’s work off the ball, with the Paraguayan in the top 5 in MLS for distance covered so far this season.

“He trains much better,” Deila said of Medina. “Every day he goes to training and tries to improve. He is training as he plays. He has built up a great physique. He is the guy that has run the most [for NYCFC] in MLS so far, and that says something about his development.

“At the same time, he has a good relationship with the players around him, with Maxi [Moralez] with Anton [Tinnerholm], and that's helping him to get into situations.”

MLS leaders in distance covered, week 3:



1. Jackson Yueill 12.26km

2. Wil Trapp 12.25km

3. Jesus Medina 12.20km

4. Hassani Dotson 12.18km

5. Cristian Roldan 12.06km — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 4, 2021

Clearly impressed by what he has seen, Deila is also tipping Medina to establish himself internationally with Paraguay, a goal he said both he and the player are striving for.

“He works every day - his finishing is getting better, his first touch is getting better," Deila said. "He has a big potential, and he can be a national team player for Paraguay. That's the goal for him and us; to improve him, to get to that stage.

“He's getting closer [to that level]. We just ask him to keep working the way I do now, and also his chances on the pitch will come, he will score more goals, and he will be so important for us like he is now.”

Next up for New York City FC is a trip to face Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, May 8 with kickoff taking place at 6 PM ET (ESPN/ NYCFC.com/Radio).