Injury Report | Trip to Philly Sees Four Miss Out

New York City FC are back on the road this weekend as they travel to face the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 1, at Subaru Park.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. He is joined on the sidelines by his compatriot Thiago as he awaits his visa.

Elsewhere, the other notable absences are Gedion Zelalem and Tony Rocha, who look unlikely to play due to hamstring complaints. The pregame kicks off at 7:00PM ET on YES Network (7:30PM ET kickoff) with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report

Héber - OUT

Thiago - OUT

Tony Rocha - QUESTIONABLE

Gedion Zelalem - QUESTIONABLE