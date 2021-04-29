Gudi Preview | Fans Make it Special

Gudi Thórarinsson has admitted he cannot put into words what it means to be back playing in front of fans.

The Icelandic international was preparing for his side’s trip to face the Philadelphia Union when he was asked how it felt to have New York City FC supporters back at Yankee Stadium this past weekend.

Thórarinsson, who scored a brilliant freekick in the 5-0 win against F.C. Cincinnati last weekend, revealed that the presence of fans only enhanced his enjoyment.

“Yeah, it was great,” Thórarinsson said about playing in front of fans again. “I think especially after the first game, we were extremely disappointed with ourselves because I think everybody had the feeling after the preseason that we work really hard and we worked well.

“This whole atmosphere, in and around the team was really good. I think everybody was really, disappointed after the first game in D.C., so a great response to that. Again, in front of fans as well, there was obviously, it’s hard to explain that feeling even coming from last year, to have that back at the stadium.”

THOR ? pic.twitter.com/TLKshJA1Pj — New York City FC (@NYCFC) April 24, 2021

He went onto say: “It’s just, I personally, I don’t think I can really find the words to describe that. It changes the whole dynamic of the game and just of the stadium, and it lifts everything up to a whole other level. So having that result on top of it was just a fantastic way to start the season at home. Now again, we have another away game now, so we have to be ready for that and learn maybe from our last game in D.C.”

Next up for Thórarinsson and his New York City FC teammates is a trip to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, May 1, with kickoff taking place at 7:30 PM ET (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).