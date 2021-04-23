Injury Report | Home Opener Sees Four Absent

New York City FC return to the Bronx for the Home Opener presented by Etihad Airways against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 24 at Yankee Stadium.

Ronny Deila will still be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year.

He is joined on the sidelines by his compatriot Thiago as he awaits his visa.

Elsewhere, the other notable absences are Gedion Zelalem and Tony Rocha, who both miss the clash due to hamstring complaints. The pregame kicks off at 12:30PM ET on YES Network (1PM ET kickoff) with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report

Héber - OUT

Thiago - OUT

Tony Rocha - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT