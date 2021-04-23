InjuryReport Cincy

Injury Report | Home Opener Sees Four Absent

April 23, 202111:39AM EDT

New York City FC return to the Bronx for the Home Opener presented by Etihad Airways against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 24 at Yankee Stadium.

Ronny Deila will still be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year.

He is joined on the sidelines by his compatriot Thiago as he awaits his visa.

Elsewhere, the other notable absences are Gedion Zelalem and Tony Rocha, who both miss the clash due to hamstring complaints. The pregame kicks off at 12:30PM ET on YES Network (1PM ET kickoff) with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report 

Héber - OUT

Thiago - OUT

Tony Rocha - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

NYCFC Home Opener

Series: 
NYCFC vs. FC Cincinnati
Topics: 
FC Cincinnati
injury report
match preview
News