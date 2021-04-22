Ronny Preview | We Weren't Sharp Enough Last Time Out

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila felt his team simply weren’t sharp enough against D.C. United after a bright start at Audi Field on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's return to the Bronx vs. FC Cincinnati, the Norwegian reflected on a game that promised much in the early exchanges before tipping in the home team's favor. Deila's side took an early lead through Taty Castellanos in the fifteenth minute. Unfortunately, a pair of goals from Brendan Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse gave United a 2-1 win, and left the visiting manager frustrated with his team’s performance.

“I can’t go back and just look at the tactics, because the tactics, in my opinion was not the most important thing,” Deila said. “We were not sharp enough, and that was all over the pitch. We were sharp in 15 minutes, but after that, we looked like diesel motors instead of gas motors. “In the end of the game, they were starting to get tired, and we got more into the game -- so that was good. For me, I want to see gas motors, not [what I saw on] Saturday, that’s what we’re working on this week.”

The coach also turned his eye to this weekend and a meeting with Jaap Stam's FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium. The game represents NYCFC’s Home Opener, and Deila is ready for a good test against an organized side.

“Cincinnati, for me, is a good football team,” he said. “You know they want to play from behind, try to make overloads in different areas of the pitch, they have quality up front to hurt you, and they’re well organized. This is something I think, it’s a positive and also difficult with MLS is that everybody is good. There are no bad teams.”

