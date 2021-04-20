Malte Amundsen: MLS Can Make Me Better

New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen is settling in nicely with his new teammates. The defender agreed to join NYCFC from Danish side Vejle in February but only managed to complete the move earlier this month after receiving his visa. The 23-year-old was able to make his debut for the Boys in Blue against D.C. United at the weekend and speaking on Tuesday revealed he has found it easy to settle into the group.

“I would say that everyone has been very nice and maybe even nicer than what I expected,” Amundsen said. “Of course, there’s always some relation between Scandinavian players and so I’ve been talking Danish with Gudi [Thorarinsson] I’ve been talking Danish with Anton [Tinnerholm], and they’re trying to help me out as much as possible, so that’s very great. But also to mention all the others, they have also been amazing.”

Amundsen also spoke of his excitement about joining Major League Soccer. The former Rosenborg defender explained how he feels a move to MLS could be incredibly beneficial for his development as a defender.

“I knew MLS before, but I didn’t know it as much as I do now, or as good as I do now. So when I heard the interest, I understood directly that NYCFC is a very big club and MLS is a very good league for me to develop even more. It has good individual players and good physical players that I think I will develop a lot from playing against. So it was no big deal for me. That was like a no-brainer, I think.”

Malte will be hoping to see action during NYCFC’s home opener on Saturday, April 24 against FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:00PM EST on the YES Network. Get your tickets by hitting the link below.