Quartet Earn Individual NCAA Awards

New York City FC takes great pride in following our alumni’s success in college soccer. Here is a list of the most recent achievements involving players who’ve graduated from our youth academy into the college game.

Dante Polvara

The sophomore midfielder was named the Big East Midfielder of the Year & 1st Team All-Conference while playing with Georgetown University. Polvara led the Hoyas in scoring this season with seven goals - two of which proved to be game-winning goals.

The native of Pleasantville, New York, ranks 12th nationally in goals per game (.78), with his most recent strike cementing Georgetown’s position as overall No. 1 seed. He has also managed to contribute two assists this year.

Nico Benalcazar

The defender is currently playing his college soccer with Wake Forest, the former stomping ground of Jack Harrison, and was named on the all ACC second team for his performances. Hailing from Wilton, Connecticut, Benalcazar was a key player for Wake Forest this season, starting every one of the team’s 15 games (one of only two players to do so) on route to a record of 11-2-2.

Veljko Petkovic

The Serbian midfielder was part of the team that won two U19 USSDA Championships and is now playing college soccer with the University of Pittsburgh. He joins Benalcazar on the ACC second team after recording two goals and two assists in 15 games.

An ever-present in the side, Petkovic failed to start only one of his team’s 15 games all season as Pitt finished top of the Atlantic Coast Conference thanks to a record 13-3-0. Like Benalcazar and Polvara, he was also part of the NYCFC traveling party that went on preseason to Dubai in 2019.

Filip Mirkovic

Another former NYCFC midfielder that ended up at Pitt, Mirkovic, joined his compatriot Petkovic as part of the Panthers’ program and helped himself to three goals and two assists during 15 appearances.

That showing saw him named on the All-Freshman Team, which is an impressive achievement for the man that counted Tayvon Gray and Andres Jasson as teammates while playing in the academy.

The quartet of Mirkovic, Petkovic, Benalcazar and Polvara were also all present for both National Championships. From everyone at NYCFC, congratulations to all four players.