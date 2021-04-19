New York City FC Hosts Season Kickoff Week Before 2021 Season Home Opener and Honors New York Heroes with ‘Heroes Row’

New York, N.Y. April 19, 2021 – New York is Back, and so is New York City Football Club (NYCFC). NYCFC is excited to announce a series of Season Kickoff Week events that will bring fans together in advance of the Club’s 2021 MLS Home Opener on Saturday, April 24 against FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium and presented by Etihad Airways.

Unique to this season is the Club’s brand new Heroes Row presented by your Local Ford Stores. After a challenging year for New Yorkers and the world, NYCFC will thank New York essential workers and the heroes among NYCFC’s fan base for everything they have done – and continue to do – for the City. Throughout the 2021 MLS Regular season, NYCFC will recognize and honor New York heroes with an upgraded experience in Heroes Row for every home match, and each honoree will have the chance to bring three guests with them to the match.

In addition to Heroes Row, NYCFC will allocate 10% of seats – more than 500 tickets – to local healthcare workers. To kick off the home opener, Dawn Jones (Patient Experience Lead) and Kym Villamer (Assistant Nurse Manager) from New York Presbyterian Queens will perform the national anthem with a duet. As featured on Good Morning America, both healthcare workers began singing for their patients during the pandemic and have expanded their performances to various NYP locations over the past year.

Leading up to Saturday’s home opener, virtual Season Kickoff Week events will give fans the opportunity to rally together in support of the team they love and welcome the squad back to the five boroughs.

Check out the Season Kickoff line up below. Come on you Boys in Blue!

City Member Exclusive. Start Homecoming Week off by hearing from NYCFC CEO Brad Sims and Sporting Director David Lee in a panel discussion exclusively for our City Members! The virtual event will include Brad & Dave’s reflections on the 2020 season, outlook for 2021 and answers to fan questions.

Join us as we show everyone that New York is BLUE at the ‘New York is Back – A Virtual Pep Rally’ presented by Heineken. This season kickoff event, hosted by in-stadium announcer Mark Fratto, will feature interviews with Head Coach Ronny & Sporting Director David Lee, First Team Player appearances and the chance to win some amazing prizes from our partner, Heineken! Register to attend here.

Join NYCFC for night of comedic relief all for a good cause. CITC Comedy Night presented by adidas featuring the Cooligans will raise important funds for City in the Community and New York Common Pantry. The virtual show – hosted by Alexis & Christian from the Cooligans – will feature a competition pairing these comedians with NYCFC First Team players including Sebestien Ibeagha, Maxime Chanot, Taty Castellanos, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and more. Fans will vote to crown the most hilarious team of the night. Buy tickets and bid here.

NYCFC Home Opener vs. FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium – Saturday, April 24 at 1:00pm

In culmination of the week’s festivities, join NYCFC and the First Team on April 24 at 1:00pm at Yankee Stadium for the 2021 MLS Season Home Opener presented by Etihad Airways.

BUY NOW: Individual Tickets on sale here.