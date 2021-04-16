Injury Report | Six Missing For Season Opener

New York City FC hit the road for their first match of the 2021 MLS regular season with a trip to D.C. United on Saturday at Audi Field. Ronny Deila will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. He is joined on the sidelines by his compatriot Thiago as he awaits his visa.

Elsewhere, new signing Cody Mizell is absent due to a groin complaint, while Gedion Zelalem, Justin Haak, and Tony Rocha will also miss the trip to the capital.

The pregame kicks off at 7:30PM ET on YES Network (8PM ET kickoff) with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report

Héber - OUT

Thiago - OUT

Cody Mizell - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Tony Rocha - OUT

Justin Haak - OUT