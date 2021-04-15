Ronny Preview | Deila on Growing Club Culture

Head Coach Ronny Deila has spoken of the developing culture at New York City FC ahead of their season opener against D.C. United.

The Boys In Blue travel to Audi Field on Saturday night as they look to begin their 2021 MLS campaign with a victory. The camp’s mood is positive after a strong preseason in which they won four out of their five scheduled games. Asked about what had changed at the club during the offseason, Deila explained the club’s developing culture and mentality change.

“You use time to change culture; it’s not about one day, it’s about years. I think we changed a lot compared to the way we were last year to now. For me, you play as you train. The mentality we had last year was you make yourself ready to play, and you switch on when you come on the pitch. I think you have to develop a mindset of growth and development, and you cannot have complacency in the squad. The only way to get something is to work. You have to train; you have to prepare.

“The mentality we have now it’s just fantastic to be a coach now. People really want something, people want to get better, people are willing to sacrifice everything to be the best version of themselves.”

Deila went onto add: “Also number two is to have a togetherness in the group. What I mean by that is, we’ve always been good friends, but if you’re really good friends, you put standards, and you can pick on each other in the right moments. You take criticism in a good way, and you also receive and give criticism to each other and information that helps the team.

“To be responsible, to put standards, be a gang, take each others back, being better, a desire to improve that’s the way forward for this club.”

