YES Network Scheduled to Televise 29 New York City FC Regular Season Matches

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 7, 2021 – New York City FC today announced that the Club’s broadcast partner YES Network is scheduled to televise 29 regular season NYCFC matches this season, the most since the Club debuted in 2015. YES’ telecast schedule will kick-off with the season opener on Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. All 29 NYCFC matches televised by YES will also be streamed live via the YES App.
Additionally, YES will air a 30-minute pregame show prior to each of the NYCFC telecasts.
Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy will return for their seventh year of YES play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively.
NYCFC is coming off their fifth straight playoff appearance in 2020 and no team across MLS has earned more points than the Boys in Blue since the start of that run in 2016. In Head Coach Ronny Deila’s first season in the Bronx, the Norwegian boss led NYCFC to a berth in the 2021 Leagues Cup —NYCFC’s first appearance in that competition.
The Club returns all-star midfielder Maxi Moralez, U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Homegrown midfielder James Sands, who recently signed a five-year contract extension.
The squad has won three straight preseason matches heading into the final tune up this weekend against Hartford Athletic. The match will be streamed live from the Club’s training ground, Etihad City Football Academy New York, on NYCFC.com at 12:00 p.m. ET.
YES Network 2021 New York City FC Regular Season Telecast Schedule*
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|Saturday, April 17
|at DC United
|8:00 pm
|Saturday, April 24
|Cincinnati
|1:00 pm
|Saturday, May 1
|at Philadelphia
|7:30 pm
|Saturday, May 15
|Toronto
|1:00 pm
|Saturday, May 22
|Columbus
|7:30 pm
|Saturday, June 19
|New England
|7:30 pm
|Wednesday, June 23
|Atlanta
|7:30 pm&
|Sunday, June 27
|DC United
|6:00 pm
|Wednesday, July 7
|at Montreal
|7:30 pm
|Saturday, July 17
|at Columbus
|7:30 pm
|Wednesday, July 21
|Montreal
|7:30 pm&
|Sunday, July 25
|Orlando
|6:00 pm
|Friday, July 30
|Columbus
|7:30 pm
|Wednesday, August 4
|at Chicago
|8:00 pm&
|Saturday, August 7
|at Toronto
|8:00 pm
|Saturday, August 14
|Miami
|3:30 pm
|Wednesday, August 18
|at Philadelphia
|7:30 pm&
|Saturday, August 28
|New England
|7:30 pm
|Saturday, September 4
|at Nashville
|8:30 pm
|Saturday, September 11
|at New England
|7:00 pm
|Tuesday, September 14
|Dallas
|7:30 pm&
|Saturday, September 18
|at Cincinnati
|7:30 pm
|Saturday, September 25
|NY Red Bulls
|7:30 pm
|Wednesday, September 29
|at Chicago
|8:00 pm
|Sunday, October 3
|Nashville
|6:00 pm&
|Wednesday, October 20
|at Atlanta
|7:30 pm
|Saturday, October 23
|DC United
|7:30 pm
|Wednesday, October 27
|Chicago
|7:30 pm
|Sunday, November 7
|Philadelphia
|3:30 pm
*All times ET; schedule subject to change
&Will be streamed live on the YES App and air on YES on tape delay