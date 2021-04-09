YES Network Scheduled to Televise 29 New York City FC Regular Season Matches

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 7, 2021 – New York City FC today announced that the Club’s broadcast partner YES Network is scheduled to televise 29 regular season NYCFC matches this season, the most since the Club debuted in 2015. YES’ telecast schedule will kick-off with the season opener on Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. All 29 NYCFC matches televised by YES will also be streamed live via the YES App.

Additionally, YES will air a 30-minute pregame show prior to each of the NYCFC telecasts.

Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy will return for their seventh year of YES play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively.

NYCFC is coming off their fifth straight playoff appearance in 2020 and no team across MLS has earned more points than the Boys in Blue since the start of that run in 2016. In Head Coach Ronny Deila’s first season in the Bronx, the Norwegian boss led NYCFC to a berth in the 2021 Leagues Cup —NYCFC’s first appearance in that competition.

The Club returns all-star midfielder Maxi Moralez, U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Homegrown midfielder James Sands, who recently signed a five-year contract extension.

The squad has won three straight preseason matches heading into the final tune up this weekend against Hartford Athletic. The match will be streamed live from the Club’s training ground, Etihad City Football Academy New York, on NYCFC.com at 12:00 p.m. ET.

YES Network 2021 New York City FC Regular Season Telecast Schedule*

DATE OPPONENT TIME Saturday, April 17 at DC United 8:00 pm Saturday, April 24 Cincinnati 1:00 pm Saturday, May 1 at Philadelphia 7:30 pm Saturday, May 15 Toronto 1:00 pm Saturday, May 22 Columbus 7:30 pm Saturday, June 19 New England 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 23 Atlanta 7:30 pm& Sunday, June 27 DC United 6:00 pm Wednesday, July 7 at Montreal 7:30 pm Saturday, July 17 at Columbus 7:30 pm Wednesday, July 21 Montreal 7:30 pm& Sunday, July 25 Orlando 6:00 pm Friday, July 30 Columbus 7:30 pm Wednesday, August 4 at Chicago 8:00 pm& Saturday, August 7 at Toronto 8:00 pm Saturday, August 14 Miami 3:30 pm Wednesday, August 18 at Philadelphia 7:30 pm& Saturday, August 28 New England 7:30 pm Saturday, September 4 at Nashville 8:30 pm Saturday, September 11 at New England 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 14 Dallas 7:30 pm& Saturday, September 18 at Cincinnati 7:30 pm Saturday, September 25 NY Red Bulls 7:30 pm Wednesday, September 29 at Chicago 8:00 pm Sunday, October 3 Nashville 6:00 pm& Wednesday, October 20 at Atlanta 7:30 pm Saturday, October 23 DC United 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 27 Chicago 7:30 pm Sunday, November 7 Philadelphia 3:30 pm

*All times ET; schedule subject to change

&Will be streamed live on the YES App and air on YES on tape delay