Preseason | Morales Ready to Light the Spark

Alfredo Morales is ready to light a spark inside the New York City FC squad.

The 30-year-old joined NYCFC from Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany earlier this week and has already been impressed by his new surroundings. The U.S. international boasts a strong pedigree after spending over a decade in the top two divisions of German football. When asked what he could bring to an already strong group in central midfield, he replied, “For me, it's to give my intensity to the team, my physicality, my aggressiveness, my passion also.

“I will do everything; I'm telling you, to win a game. This is what I want to bring. Maybe I can light up the spark emotionally for the team to lead the team on this emotional basis. On the pitch, I can play everything. We talked about playing holding midfielder, more as a No. 8. I'm playing professional soccer for more than ten years now, so I know all the stuff. I just need a job, and I will do everything I can to do it.”

Morales was also welcomed to the club by a familiar face in Sean Johnson. The pair first met when playing together for the United States U20 team, and when Morales' move to the club was confirmed, he reached out to Johnson on Instagram to share the good news.

The former Hertha Berlin midfielder has made no secret of his desire to play in Major League Soccer, and after conversations with Sporting Director David Lee and Head Coach Ronny Deila, felt the timing could not be better.

“I had really good conversations with [NYCFC sporting director] David Lee, and for me, it was a good timing because as a player, my age – not only as a soccer player, also as a person – I always wanted to come to the U.S. and experience life in the U.S., especially with my wife and my kids,” Morales said. “This was very important for me. I was talking to my wife, and we wanted to do it from the first day. It's a big move, especially when you have kids, and my kids, they're German basically. They don't speak English, they just know the basic stuff like how are you, strawberry, and cat and cow and dog and whatever. It's really exciting and we're really looking forward to it.”

