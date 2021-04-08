Esports | Holly & Banh to Compete For National Team Spot

New York City FC is pleased to confirm that its esports players Chris Holly and Josh Banh will participate in the 2021 U.S. Soccer eNT Open this Friday to determine who will represent the United States eNational Team this spring.

Holly has enjoyed a fantastic 2021 season, collecting the prestigious treble of eMLS League Series 1 & 2, as well the eMLS Cup last month. Alongside teammate Banh the pair are hopeful of doing enough to be selected to represent their country at the 2021 FIFAe Nations Online Qualifier.

That time @didychrislito completed the #eMLS treble with a Cup Final Hudson River Derby win 🎮🏆🏆🏆🗽pic.twitter.com/T993PyS0yJ — New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 21, 2021

The tournament format will be an eight-player double elimination bracket contested on both PlayStation and Xbox. The final four will be streamed live on Twitch at 6 pm ET and can be watched here.