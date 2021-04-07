Alfredo Morales | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Alfredo Morales to the Club. The U.S. international joins NYCFC from Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany. To help you become more familiar with our newest addition, here are ten things to know about Mr. Morales.

1. Morales was born in Berlin, Germany, and started his career with local club Hertha Berlin.

2. From there, he joined FC Ingolstadt in 2013.

3. In that same year he made his senior international debut for the United States - Alfredo qualified to represent the U.S. through his father.

4. He helped Ingolstadt earn promotion to the Bundesliga during his second season with the club.

5. He joined Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2018 and played alongside fellow American Zack Steffen during the 2019/2020 season.

6. Alfredo will find another familiar face in the NYCFC locker room after James Sands spent time training with Fortuna Düsseldorf in November 2019.

Bis auf Weiteres wird James #Sands als Gastspieler am Trainingsbetrieb teilnehmen. Der 19-jährige US-Amerikaner absolvierte in der abgelaufenen Saison 19 Spiele für den @NYCFC. Die Saison in der MLS ist bereits beendet, sodass Sands die Pause zu einem #F95-Gastspiel nutzt. — Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) November 26, 2019

7. A versatile player, Alfredo has played as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, and a right midfielder, among other positions.

8. When asked if he was excited about moving to the city, Alfredo said, “Everybody in the world knows New York. I just know from the movies and stuff like Home Alone, but it’s a great city. I had the chance to see a little bit of it yesterday, but it’s a great city.”

9. Before arriving at the club, Alfredo reached out to Sean Johnson on Instagram. The pair had previously played together for the national team.

10. Asked to describe himself as a player, Alfredo said, “I’m a passionate player, emotional, aggressive, physical. I always work hard.”