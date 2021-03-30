New York City FC Announces Changes to Girls Development Program

New York City FC is pleased to announce a series of changes to its Girls Development Program in 2021.

As part of a shift towards improving the developmental pathway for girls in the tri-state area and widening the capacity to do so, NYCFC will reintroduce all girls programs in-house starting with the launch of new competitive teams from U10-U12 age groups in the Fall. The goal of the Girls Development Teams Program is to provide female players across the region with opportunities to train & play at the highest levels.

Teams will compete in the Elite Development League (EDP) in what will be the first of multiple regional setups, with more locations to be announced once confirmed.

NYCFC COO/Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Jennifer O’Sullivan, said:

“We are proud to announce the new model of our Girls Development Program in 2021. It is a priority for us as a Club to provide even more developmental pathways for girls to access quality soccer across the Tri-State Area. Our new model will see our Girls Development Program kickoff in Danbury, CT, but soon expand across multiple locations to give a greater number of girls opportunities to participate in developmental and high-level competitive soccer locally.

“When I was serving as the Commissioner & CEO of Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS), I witnessed firsthand the enthusiasm and passion for women’s soccer here in the U.S. and am thrilled that NYCFC will continue playing an active role in helping to develop the next generation of female soccer players both on and off the field.”

In this initial competitive and developmental program, all games and practice sessions will take place at the Danbury Sports Dome in Danbury, Connecticut. This is a state-of-the-art facility with indoor/outdoor facilities, a gym, classrooms, a hard-court floor. Access to these facilities will create a consistent home environment for the players and an opportunity to develop on and off the field.

These facilities will be supplemented by high-level coaching. All teams will have a dedicated NYCFC Head Coach and Assistant Coach who will lead all team training/games, parent, team, and player development meetings throughout the year.

“We are delighted and proud that New York City FC have selected the Danbury Sports Dome to be the home of their new Developmental Program," Kirk Bamford, Director at Danbury Sports Dome said. “This partnership acknowledges our commitment to provide an unparalleled playing and coaching experience year round when it comes to field sports. We look forward to continuing to develop our working relationship with our local professional Major League Soccer organization.”

The Club had previously enjoyed a partnership with World Class FC operating the NYCFC Girls program and would like to take this opportunity to extend thanks to the whole organization for their partnership over the past three years.

All interested players are also encouraged to register their interest in joining our Girls Development Teams HERE and be the first to receive the Talent ID Clinics/Tryouts information.