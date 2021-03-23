Preseason | Gloster Praises Club Culture

Chris Gloster has revealed that a conversation with James Sands helped seal his move to New York City FC.

The 20-year-old joined NYCFC from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week and has already spoken of his excitement about playing with the team and being closer to friends and family.

The defender is a native of Montclair, New Jersey, and when the time came to decide his future, it was Sands, a former teammate in the United States youth national teams, that helped sell him on the Boys In Blue.

“We talked mainly about the team culture and how the players are with each other and how they are,” Gloster said. “He was very confident in telling me that the team is very close, and everyone gets along really well. That really drew me to coming back home, and to NYCFC, because of how positively he talked to me about the team really being a team.”

Already raring to go, the defender also revealed his excitement at developing his game with the club and his ambition to deliver success for the fans while in the Bronx.

“NYCFC for me is a club I want to win trophies with,” he said confidently. “But also, it’s a place for me to develop more as a player. Like you said, PSV didn’t work out, so it’s just [important] for me to gain more experience and first-team football.”

He went on to say: “Whatever I can do to make this club better I will try to do, so I’m ready for that.”

The left-back joined up with his new teammates in Florida this week, and after completing quarantine, he is now eligible for the club’s next friendly match on Wednesday against Columbus Crew SC.

The game kicks off at 7:00 PM ET, and you can find the latest match updates across the club's social media channels.