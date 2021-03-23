New York City FC to Compete in 2021 Leagues Cup

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 23, 2021 - New York City today announced that the Club will compete in the 2021 Leagues Cup—a single-elimination tournament featuring top teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX.

NYCFC earned its spot in the competition by finishing the 2020 season as one of the top two MLS teams in the Eastern Conference that did not qualify for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. The Club will be one of four American teams in the competition along with Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.

The competition will kick off the quarterfinals in local American markets during the week of August 9. NYCFC will host a Mexican team with those sides to be determined at the conclusion of the current 2021 Clausura tournament.

Winners of the quarterfinal matchups will advance to the semifinal round the week of September 13 with the Leagues Cup Final being held at a neutral venue the week of September 20.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “The Leagues Cup is another trophy for our boys to compete for in 2021 and we’re excited to represent MLS in this international tournament. We experienced what Liga MX had to offer last season during the Concacaf Champions League and it showed the level we are up against. The competition in Mexico is fantastic and teams play at a really high standard. We know we will face a difficult opponent, but we are looking forward to the challenge in this year's Leagues Cup.”

The 2021 Leagues Cup will be broadcast on Univision and the ESPN family of networks in the United States.

More information on the tournament and opponents will be available in the coming months.