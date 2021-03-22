New York City FC Signs Defender Chris Gloster From PSV Eindhoven; Acquires Homegrown Priority From Red Bulls

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 22, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Chris Gloster from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on a contract through the 2023 season, with an option to extend for two additional seasons.

Additionally, NYCFC has traded $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the 20-year-old's MLS Homegrown priority with additional conditional GAM if certain benchmarks are met over the course of the player's MLS contract.

Gloster joined the Club in Florida last week where the team is in the middle of its training camp. He is eligible to train individually immediately but will integrate with the full team upon completion of a mandatory quarantine in line with MLS protocols.

A standout left back for the United States during the 2019 U-20 World Cup, Gloster played 22 matches for Jong PSV—PSV's reserve team — in the Eerste Divisie.

Gloster said: “It’s such an honor to be joining New York City FC. I know a lot about the Club and it’s a team with a good playing style that I feel I fit perfectly into. I’m glad to be back home and it feels amazing to have a team that is really invested in me. Every team that you go to, you learn something new. NYCFC has something great to offer and I hopefully will be able to do my best for this Club.”

Prior to his spell in the Netherlands, the former U.S. youth international joined German club Hannover 96 in 2018. Gloster appeared sixteen times for Hannover 96 II in the Regionalliga Nord.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris to New York City ahead of the 2021 season. He’s an exciting, young defender with a wealth of experience at the youth international level for the United States and has been at two fantastic clubs in Europe for the past two and half years.

"We welcome Chris back to the New York area where he grew up and started his football career at an early age. We always want to be a Club where talented players with high potential want to play and acquiring young, domestic players like Chris is important to roster construction. He helps us not only add competitiveness to the left side of our defense in the short term but is also someone we have high hopes for in the future.”

Gloster, a Montclair, New Jersey native, has an extensive history within the youth national team set up for his country. In addition to helping lead the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the 2019 U-20 World Cup, he started alongside James Sands for the U-17s who progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2017 U-17 World Cup.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “Chris is a player we’re very excited about joining NYCFC. He’s a highly regarded 20-year-old with a few seasons of experience in Europe at some really good clubs. I enjoy working with young players to help maximize their abilities and Chris is one who we think can come to us and grow into a really good player.”

Everyone at the Club welcomes Chris to NYCFC.

Name: Chris Gloster

Position: Defender

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 175 lbs

Date of Birth: 07/28/2000

Age: 20

Hometown: Montclair, New Jersey

Last Club: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivise)

How Acquired: Permanent transfer from PSV Eindhoven