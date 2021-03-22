Chris Gloster | 10 Things to Know

New York City FC was pleased to confirm the arrival of defender Chris Gloster from PSV Eindhoven. To help you learn more about the 20-year-old we have compiled a list of 10 things to know about the defender.

1.)The young defender moved to Europe at age 17 to join Hannover 96 in Germany, and has also spent time on the books of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

2.) While at PSV he spent time living with fellow American Richie Ledezma.

3.) He has played alongside current NYCFC midfielder James Sands with the Youth National Team.

4.) He does not like ice baths.

Are you okay, @chris_gloster? 🥶✌



How cold do you think an ice bath is? 🤔#PSVinDUI 🇩🇪 — PSV (@PSV) August 4, 2020

5.) While predominantly a left-back, Chris can also play as a left-winger.

6.) Gloster competed with the United States at both the U17 & U20 World Cup.

7.) The 20-year-old is a native of Montclair, New Jersey.

8.) Gloster cites Bayern Munich’s David Alaba as his favorite soccer player.

9.) He won the Concacaf U-20 Championship on home soil.

10.) Gloster played basketball in his youth and saw Michael Jordan as an inspiration.