Get to Know Chris Holly | eMLS Cup Preview

New York City FC’s Chris Holly will attempt to complete a three-peat and claim the eMLS Cup crown after stellar showings in the League Series One & Two that saw him collect both trophies.

Holly won League Series One with a 4-2 win over Adamou in an eHudson River derby. He followed that up in February by winning League Series Two in a 6-5 aggregate victory over KingCJ0.

He is still to learn who he will face in the quarterfinals of the competition presented by Coca-Cola, but you can watch his progress on Saturday, March 20, at 7:05 PM ET via Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook as well as MLSsoccer.com and the free MLS App. If successful, he will begin his semi-final at 4:20 PM ET on Sunday, March 21. The final is scheduled for 6:10 PM ET.

Top to bottom. Hands down, some of the best #FIFA21 players in North America ?#eMLS Cup pres. by @CocaCola | March 20-21 | 3 PM ET pic.twitter.com/TwdB8K4M3E — ? Major League Soccer (@eMLS) March 18, 2021

What is eMLS Cup?

eMLSCup is the final of three eMLS competitions in 2021, following League Series One and Two. Matches will be played on EA SPORTS FIFA 21 exclusively on PlayStation 4, and the winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000. Twenty-seven teams have participated in 2021, more than any other year since eMLS’ inaugural season in 2018. The top 3 finishers secure places at the North American FGS Playoffs (although Chris is already mathematically guaranteed a spot via the rankings).