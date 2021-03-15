Free Football For All | NYCFC Announce Partnership with Fidelis Care & ENYYSA

New York City FC is delighted to announce a new initiative that will give up to 4,000 children across the region greater access to free soccer.

Free Football for All will see NYCFC partner with Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) and Fidelis Care, a health plan serving more than 2.3 million members across New York State, to provide children a safe and enjoyable environment to improve their creative thinking, decision making, and leadership skills through continuous play.

"We are proud to work with great partners to create a new youth soccer program that will make the game more accessible, foster an environment of continuous play, and teach players invaluable life sessions,” Brian Walsh, Director of Youth Programs for New York City FC said.

“We are excited to see how Free Football for All will impact so many young players and will enable them to take ownership of their play while making leadership decisions.”

"Keeping active is a critical part of how children stay healthy,” said Fidelis Care Chief Member Engagement Officer Pam Hassen. “By partnering with the NYCFC on the Free Football for All program, Fidelis Care will actively encourage youth physical activity among thousands of children and bring greater access to sports by offering this free resource to the community.”

The program is designed for casual play among young soccer players both in and outside the five boroughs and will run from April until November.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Jimmy Svendsen, ENYYSA Treasurer, said, “Eastern NY Youth Soccer is very happy to work with NYCFC to provide players with this great opportunity. We hope it leads to a lifetime of activity and love for the beautiful game.”

The format will be street-style soccer overseen by NYCFC Youth Program coaches. Participating players will engage in 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 games geared towards empowering their individuality while also encouraging team-building and problem-solving.

The program is coed and open to players from U-7 to U-14, with each age group participating in a one-hour play session with an emphasis on fun and the joy of playing football. NYCFC Youth Programs has worked with local & state authorities, as well as, internal Safeguarding members to create a safe playing environment for all players, coaches, administrators & parents. Guidelines are available to download: Click Here.

To find out more and to register your interest, please visit https://www.nycfc.com/freefootball