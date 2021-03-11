Preseason | Johnson Healthy And Raring To Go

Sean Johnson has revealed his excitement at getting back to work with New York City FC. The goalkeeper was speaking during the fourth day of NYCFC’s preseason training camp in Orlando, Florida.
“The offseason was good,” Johnson said. “I went home for a couple of weeks, spent time with the family, just recharged a little bit and then went into national team camp for a little bit. I had to rehab a little knock but I’m healthy now and raring to go so it’s nice to be back with the guys and I'm happy to get started back.”
The 31-year-old is entering his fifth season with the club, and he has already identified what the team’s goals are for this year.
“The first few days [of preseason] have been really good,” he explained. “It’s been positive, everybody has come in with the right mindset and mentality. I think it’s really important for us to really establish that from the early days this year. It’s important for us to win and win trophies this year and everybody is committed to doing that so I'm happy to see that everyone came in prepared.”
Elsewhere, the roster has been bolstered by the arrival of goalkeeper Cody Mizell from New Mexico United, and Johnson was more than happy to see a familiar face join the GK Union.
“Cody’s great,” Johnson said. “I’ve known Cody for quite a bit. We trained together back when I was probably 15-16 years old back in Georgia, so we’re familiar. He fits right in, he has good banter with the group, everybody works and pushes each other. I’m happy with the addition to the group and it’s only going to make us all better.”
Watch New York City FC's first friendly match of the 2021 preseason vs. Chicago Fire live at NYCFC.com/Live from 12 PM ET on Saturday.