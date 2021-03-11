Preseason | Johnson Healthy And Raring To Go

Sean Johnson has revealed his excitement at getting back to work with New York City FC. The goalkeeper was speaking during the fourth day of NYCFC’s preseason training camp in Orlando, Florida.

“The offseason was good,” Johnson said. “I went home for a couple of weeks, spent time with the family, just recharged a little bit and then went into national team camp for a little bit. I had to rehab a little knock but I’m healthy now and raring to go so it’s nice to be back with the guys and I'm happy to get started back.”

The 31-year-old is entering his fifth season with the club, and he has already identified what the team’s goals are for this year.

“The first few days [of preseason] have been really good,” he explained. “It’s been positive, everybody has come in with the right mindset and mentality. I think it’s really important for us to really establish that from the early days this year. It’s important for us to win and win trophies this year and everybody is committed to doing that so I'm happy to see that everyone came in prepared.”

Elsewhere, the roster has been bolstered by the arrival of goalkeeper Cody Mizell from New Mexico United, and Johnson was more than happy to see a familiar face join the GK Union.