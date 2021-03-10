New York City FC Announces First 2021 MLS Matches Including Home Opener at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 10, 2021 - Major League Soccer today announced that New York City FC will begin the 2021 regular season on the road against D.C. United on Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

A week later, Yankee Stadium will host the Club’s home opener—presented by Etihad Airways—against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Both matches will be aired live on YES Network and the YES App. YES’ pre-game shows for both games will begin 30 minutes prior to kick-off.

NYCFC will mark the start of the season with a week of season kickoff virtual events, digital activations, content and storytelling for fans to reconnect with one another and the Club leading into the 2021 season.

NYCFC CEO, Brad Sims, said: “The start of every season is exciting and full of promise, but this year the level of excitement and anticipation around our return is off the charts. We miss our fans. It has obviously been a long time since our fans have been able to enjoy a NYCFC game live and in person at Yankee Stadium. We are optimistic that we will be able to welcome our loyal fans back to Yankee Stadium on April 24th, an event for us all to celebrate and look forward to.

“This week, the team traveled to Orlando for preseason; it is great to see the guys back on the pitch. For us, it is an honor to bring back soccer for our fantastic fans and help provide a sense of optimism here in New York.”

NYCFC opens on the road for the seventh consecutive season and holds a 2-2-2 overall record during the first week of the campaign. This will be the first meeting between the two Clubs to start a season with NYCFC unbeaten in their last five against D.C. United in all competitions.

The Boys in Blue welcome FC Cincinnati to Yankee Stadium for the 2021 home opener—a side the Club holds a perfect 4-0-0 record against. FCC’s lone visit to the Bronx ended with five NYCFC goals in the back of the visitor’s net.

The full 2021 regular season schedule will be released by MLS in the coming weeks and tickets for NYCFC’s home opener will be made available shortly thereafter with updated information around fan capacity. NYCFC’s 2021 City Members will have first priority for opening day tickets–and tickets for all remaining home matches in 2021. City Members will receive detailed 2021 ticket information in the coming weeks.

Follow NYCFC.com for all of the latest news and announcements.