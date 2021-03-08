Preseason | Meet The Academy Players On Tour

New York City FC travels down to Orlando today to commence Preseason 2021 and six NYCFC Academy boys will be joining the First Team. Here's some more information on each of the youngsters taking the trip, with insights from U-19 Academy Coach, Matt Pilkington.

Name: Cooper Flax

DOB: January 21, 2004

Position: Midfielder

“Cooper is a composed central midfielder with good space awareness, excellent technique, and a good range of passing. This is Cooper's 2nd pre-season with the first team.”

Name: Diego Rossi

DOB: May 19, 2005

Position: Right Back

“Diego is a combative, energetic full-back who works tirelessly as a fluid player. He is equally effective as a defender and attacking full-back. He has a good range of delivery from wide areas and is brave on and off the ball.”

Name: Dren Dobruna

DOB: July 29, 2005

Position: Left Back

“Dren is a technically proficient full-back whose versatility allows him to play in different areas to great effect. He has an excellent range of passing and crossing that makes him effective in build-up and creating in the final third.”

Name: Mateo Ponce-Ocampo

DOB: March 13, 2005

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Winger

“Mateo is a versatile attacking player who is an effective dribbler and creative player in the final third. He combines well with good awareness and timing.”

Name: Gianluca Armellino

DOB: March 2, 2005

Position: Forward/ Winger

“Gianluca is a fast and skillful attacking player with a goalscoring instinct and creative ideas in attacking situations. He is a deceptive and dynamic dribbler with a good range of movement.”

Name: Mark Cajamarca

DOB: February 4, 2006

Position: Midfielder

“Mark is a diminutive midfielder with abilities to play in a variety of central positions and roles. He reads the game well and has great spatial awareness and timing. He always plays with a smile on his face and plays in a simple yet effective fluid way.”