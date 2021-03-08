New York City FC Announces Roster for 2021 Preseason

New York City FC today announced the Club’s preseason roster for the 2021 season.

The Club is scheduled to depart later today for training camp beginning in Orlando, Florida.

29 players make this season’s preseason roster which includes Malte Amundsen who will join the team upon receipt of his P-1 Visa. Six academy players will join the First Team this year, including Cooper Flax who was part of the 2020 preseason (you can read more about them here). MLS SuperDraft selections Ben Di Rosa and Vuk Latinovich will also travel with the team.

Héber continues to recover from a torn ACL in Brazil and will not be with the team in Florida.

The 2021 preseason roster is listed below:

Goalkeepers (3): Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Cody Mizell

Defenders (12): Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Di Rosa*, Dren Dobruna^, Tayvon Gray, Sebastien Ibeagha, Vuk Latinovich*, Tony Rocha, Diego Rossi^, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Anton Tinnerholm

Midfielders (9): Nicolas Acevedo, Mark Cajamarca^, Cooper Flax^, Justin Haak, Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands, Gedion Zelalem

Forwards (5): Gianluca Armellino^, Valentin Castellanos, Andres Jasson, Mateo Ponce-Ocampo^, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

^ NYCFC Academy Player

* Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection