Q&A | Mizell Excited To Get Started With NYCFC

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Cody Mizell to the club. The goalkeeper arrives at NYCFC from New Mexico United in the USL Championship, and we spoke to the 28-year-old about his hopes for the season and more.

You're back with the club after spending time on trial. Was this how you anticipated things shaking out when you left?

I'm just excited to be here, excited to be part of the club. When I got the offer this offseason, I mean, it's New York City Football Club, so I wasn't going to turn it down, that's for sure.

This will also be your second spell with an MLS club after a stint with the Colorado Rapids. What lessons did you learn with the Rapids that you hope to utilize here?

It's just playing different teams, you know, going from USL championship to MLS, different opponents, different styles of play. Coming back now from playing in the west, now back in the east. It's just a different type of preparation coming into the season and just looking to win football games.

Sean Johnson is the club's number one goalkeeper. How much are you looking forward to learning from him?

Man, so I'm from the Atlanta metro area also, so being back with Sean is awesome. He's a veteran guy, and one of the best goalkeepers in the league. It'll be good to get out with Sean and train again and just learn from each other, not only as players but also as people, and grow as footballers.

You'll also be working with goalkeeping coach Rob Vartughian. How influential was the quality of coaching at the club when making your decision?

Yeah, I know Rob, I had trained with him before, and I love his style of goalkeeper training. It'll be good, and like I said, I still consider myself a young guy, and I'm looking to learn every single day. I know I'll get that from not only Rob but Sean and Luis [Barraza] as well.

What was your biggest motivation for joining NYCFC?

Just getting back into MLS. I have big aspirations and goals for my career. Like I said, I still consider myself a young guy, and I'm looking to improve every single day, and I think taking that step to Major League Soccer and especially NYCFC, one of the top clubs in the league, it's something I'm excited for.

Earlier in your career, you played abroad in Iceland, and you were named in the best XI. What role did that season play in your development as a goalkeeper?

It was massive. As a young goalkeeper, it's key to get games. Making the move to Iceland and being a consistent starter for the first time in my career just helped push me to where I am today.

Did you happen to play against Gudmundur Thórarinsson while in Iceland?

No, but me and Sebastien Ibeagha played on the same team.

At New Mexico United, one article said of you, "He arrives early. Always sharply dressed, always smiling." Can we expect a similar style and smile here with NYCFC?

Absolutely, man. You're going to get the same Cody every single day. I'm a super passionate guy, and I love what I do.