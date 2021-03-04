New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Cody Mizell

New York City FC today announced that goalkeeper Cody Mizell has joined the Club for the 2021 season with a team option for 2022. He most recently played for New Mexico United in the USL Championship.

Mizell began his mandatory quarantine period earlier this week and is expected to be in Florida for the start of the Club’s three-week training camp which begins Monday in Orlando.

The goalkeeper joined NYCFC’s preseason preparations last year during the Florida Cup and impressed during an appearance against Corinthians.

Mizell said: “I could not be more delighted to be joining New York City Football Club and want to extend a massive thank you to David Lee, Ronny Deila, and the rest of the staff for believing in me. I hope I can help bring this Club much success in the years to come. I can’t wait to join up with the group and earn the respect my teammates, the staff, and the NYCFC supporters.”

A native of Woodstock, Georgia and product of Clemson University, Mizell has spent most of his professional career in the USL Championship. He has played 56 matches for New Mexico United since joining the expansion club in 2019. Mizell started 17 matches in 2020 and kept seven clean sheets helping lead New Mexico to an appearance in the league’s Western Conference Semifinals.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cody to NYCFC to round out our goalkeeping group ahead of the 2021 season. We had the opportunity to evaluate him during the Florida Cup last season and know he’ll be a great addition to our squad. He’s been an excellent performer in the USL Championship for a number of years and is deserving of this opportunity to play in Major League Soccer.”

Mizell began his career in the North American Soccer League (NASL) with the Atlanta Silverbacks and Tampa Bay Rowdies before joining Icelandic side Fram Reykjavik where he was teammates with NYCFC defender Sebastien Ibeagha. He has also played for the Charlotte Independence (USL Championship) and had a brief stint with the Colorado Rapids in 2017 but did not appear in any matches.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “Last preseason we had Cody with us for a short time and he impressed during training and against Corinthians in the Florida Cup. We needed another goalkeeper this offseason to add to Sean and Luis, and Cody was the right fit. We’re excited to see him again as we begin our preparations for this season.”

Everyone at the Club welcomes Cody to NYCFC.

Transaction: New York City FC signs Cody Mizell for the 2021 season, with a team option for 2022.

Name: Cody Mizell

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 188 lbs

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Age: 29

Hometown: Woodstock, Georgia

Last Club: New Mexico United (USL Championship)

How Acquired: Signed to contract