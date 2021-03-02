New York City FC Unveils 2021 ‘Bronx Blue’ Primary Kit and Celebrates NYC Heroes

New York City FC unveils primary kit ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Reveal photography shot in the South Bronx features a Frontline Healthcare Worker and City in the Community (CITC) Coach, plus two Homegrown members of the First Team, James Sands and Tayvon Gray.

Club makes commitment to create new ‘Heroes Row’ at home matches throughout 2021 season, celebrating New Yorkers on the frontlines during the pandemic.

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 2, 2021 – New York City FC today unveiled its 2021 ‘Bronx Blue’ primary kit, paying homage to the New Yorkers among us who have been an integral part of what makes our Club and our City great. To launch the new adidas kit design, NYCFC has spotlighted New Yorkers who have not only supported the Club since its inaugural season, but also gave life to the Club and City during the darkest times of the pandemic.

Featured in the reveal photography shot in the shadow of NYCFC’s home in the South Bronx, Jamie is an avid NYCFC supporter from Washington Heights and has been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a Nurse Practitioner. Oumou is a Mali native who has made the Bronx her home. She has been a coach with City in the Community (CITC) since 2010, bringing the beautiful game to youth through CITC-led programming. Jamie and Oumou represent all those across the five boroughs who have put down roots in New York City and embraced the hustle to contribute to something bigger than themselves.

James Sands and Tayvon Gray, NYCFC First Team players, are also featured in the launch of the ‘Bronx Blue’ kit. Both graduates of NYCFC’s Academy, James is the Club’s first Homegrown player while Tayvon is the first Bronx native to join the First Team. James and Tayvon represent the players – past, present, and future – who are an integral part of growing NYCFC.

The kit design features the Club’s iconic blue colorway with a tonal striped pattern inspired by the different uniforms of New York City's municipal workers. The white trim details give a nostalgic nod to NYCFC’s very first jersey design from 2015, but takes on a modern, contemporary design. An adaptation of the New York City flag is emblazoned above the player nameplate serving as a proud declaration that the Club represents a community of strong and resilient New Yorkers.

NYCFC Midfielder, James Sands, commented:

“I like the new shirt a lot. It reminds me of the jersey from the inaugural season. At that point, I was still just a fan so it brings back some good memories for sure. It is always special for me to put on the jersey because I've seen my role in the team change so much over the past couple of years. From signing my first contract, to getting a few minutes here and there, to becoming a starter, and hopefully progressing onwards from there. I hope to inspire the next generation to do the same.

“I am especially proud to wear this new shirt this year because it represents New York City as a whole. The City has gone through so much and we would not be here without our frontline and essential workers. When we put on the shirt, we are proud to represent our supporters, our City and our local heroes.”

The ‘Bronx Blue’ jersey is now on-sale now via MLSstore.com/new-york-city-fc. NYCFC City Members will receive a 10% discount when they shop at MLS Store with code “CityMember2021” at checkout.

To continue to recognize the heroes among us like Jamie, and all other essential workers within our community, NYCFC will be creating ‘Heroes Row” in-stadium for the 2021 season. Each home match, NYCFC will choose a frontline/essential worker and their family to celebrate, giving them prime seats in this row to enhance their game experience and thank them for their part in getting us all through the past 12 months.

NYCFC will continue to celebrate local heroes throughout the season with several extensions. To start, the Club will thank local hospitals for all the work throughout the pandemic with some of the first ‘Bronx Blue’ jerseys. These special-edition shirts will have a ‘Thank You’ message customized on the back and will be signed by the First Team.