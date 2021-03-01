New York City FC Announce Preseason for 2021 Season

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 1, 2021 - New York City FC today announced the Club’s preseason plans for the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

On March 8, after the team completes a mandatory quarantine in line with MLS' policy, NYCFC will depart for training camp in Florida until March 27.

The camp will begin in Orlando and features multiple friendlies throughout the Club’s stay in Florida. NYCFC will kick off their preseason slate against Chicago Fire FC on March 13.

A second match against Orlando City SC will be played on March 18 before the team departs to St. Petersburg, Florida for the remainder of camp.

NYCFC will play the first of two friendlies at Al Lang Stadium on March 24 against a fellow Eastern Conference opponent with a second game scheduled for March 27 against Nashville SC.

The team will then return to New York to conclude preseason preparations at the Club’s training ground, Etihad City Football Academy New York.

Two additional friendlies are on the schedule after the team arrives back in New York.

NYCFC will play an MLS opponent at a neutral location on April 4 before ending their preseason fixture list on April 10. The MLS regular season is set to begin the next weekend on April 17.

A full traveling roster will be released upon departure.

Preseason Key Dates: