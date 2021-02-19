Q&A | "He's a Fighter" - Danish Soccer Expert on Amundsen

New York City FC was delighted to welcome Malte Amundsen as the club's first new signing of the off-season. The Danish defender joined NYCFC from Vejle in his homeland, and we spoke to Marc Hørning, a blogger that covers Vejle to learn more about Malte.

What can New York City FC fans expect from Malte?

NYCFC fans can expect an attacking fullback who's great with both feet. He's a solid defender, but his best trait is his offensive runs up the pitch. He has got quite a burst of pace and can easily get past the opposition's defenders with it. He's great on the ball as well, being able to set up attacks on his own. Even under pressure, Malte is a great player, and with competition from other players, he really shines through. He's hardworking, and he's got a great spirit. All in all, he's a fighter.

Is there a standout moment from his time with Vejle?

Probably the first moment that springs to mind is his right-footed, outside-the-box goal against Lyngby BK this fall. It was an important goal as we had been trailing in the match and were drawing at the time. Lyngby had received a red card twelve minutes prior, and there was 20 minutes left to win the game, and even then, he was able to come up with a beautiful, weak-footed shot.

The club enjoyed promotion last-season; how important was Malte in that achievement?

He was important in the run, but it was the whole team that did it. No single player can be put in the spotlight to have done it singlehandedly, but every player shone in their own way. Malte was important because of his pace and how he was able to get through the opposition's defence. He had great competition from our back-up left-back Viljormur Davidsen, which helped him push forward and gain his place in the team.

Is there anything you could tell me about Malte that might surprise me?

I'm really not sure about that one, but he's had stints in German and Norwegian football before joining Vejle. He had offers from some of the best teams in Denmark (Brøndby IF, FC Nordsjælland), but he declined these offers to join probably the best Norwegian team at the time; Rosenborg BK. From there, he was loaned out to Eintracht Braunschweig.

Another thing might be that he's one of the only players from the Danish isle of Sjælland to breakthrough in the Vejle team. We've always had bad luck with players from Sjælland, and most never made it. Amundsen, though, is one of the rare few (along with Leonel Montano), and he broke through with great power!

Do you have a message for Malte?

I wish him well and hope he has a great time in New York! I think he's made a really good choice in moving to the MLS, as the competition there is great. He's still young, so he's got a lot of time left in him.

NYCFC is also a team with a lot of great players who for sure can guide him on his way to fulfilling his potential. He's always welcome back here in Vejle later on, but for now, best of luck to him in the US and with the rest of his career!