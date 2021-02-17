The key dates ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer season

The 2021 Major League Soccer season is fast approaching, with Ronny Deila and his players set to begin a season of work in only a few weeks.

We’ve compiled the important dates for fans ahead of the new season. Be sure to check back to the club’s official website for more information as the season progresses.

The Transfer Window

New York City FC announced its first new arrival last week with the signing of Malte Amundsen from the Danish side Vejle.

The Primary Transfer Window was scheduled to open on February 10 and close May 1. This has now been moved back one month, meaning the club will be able to register players from March 10 until June 1.

The Secondary Transfer Window will undergo a similar schedule change, opening July 7 and closing on August 5. The club can agree transfers outside of these windows, but it is only during these periods that they can register a player as part of the New York City FC roster provided the club has the receipt of an International Transfer Certificate.

Pre-season

The club’s official start date for pre-season is March 8. This allows for a seven-day quarantine period that can begin any time on or before March 1. Ronny Deila and his coaching staff cannot be present during group training sessions before March 1.

The players may begin their seven-day quarantine period prior to March 1 voluntarily if they wish.

First Kick

The first game of our regular season campaign is on April 17. We will provide more information about our opponents and the rest of the schedule at a later date.

You will be able to find all of the latest information about pre-season and first kick on our website.