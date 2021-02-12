Malte Amundsen | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Malte Amundsen to the club. To help you learn more about our newest addition we’ve compiled ten things to know about the defender.

Malte was born in Næstved, a town located on the island of Zealand in Denmark. He made his professional debut with HB Køge in the Danish Cup in 2015. He also played against New York City FC during a friendly game with HB Køge in February 2016. A Danish youth international, Malte has represented his country at various levels after making his debut in 2016. Malte enjoyed a spell with Rosenborg and helped the club win the Norwegian super cup, also known as the Mesterfinalen, in 2018. Signed from Vejle Boldklub, he helped the club secure promotion to the Danish Superliga last season. Malte spent half a season playing in Germany with Eintracht Braunschweig. He has spent the majority of his career as a left-back but can also play as a wing-back or winger. He has played 14 times in the league for Vejle this season, and scored one goal. Malte’s hobbies include watching TV series and playing PlayStation.