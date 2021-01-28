Cityzens Giving Young Leaders connect with Cisco experts

Earlier this week, Cityzens Giving Young Leaders around the world celebrated International Education Day by leading football-based activities to educate and uplift kids in their communities.

Events kicked off with a series of small group discussions between Cisco experts and young leaders in 15 cities on the role of technology and football in education.

Cisco speakers from all five continents volunteered their time to connect with young leaders via Cisco Webex, listen to their experiences and share learnings and advice.

Discussion topics ranged from school memories and inspiring role models to the digital divide and the struggles in many communities of access to the internet and devices, the challenges and opportunities that lockdowns have provided, young leaders’ experiences of virtual program delivery, and how technology can help Cityzens Giving projects to run smarter in the future.

Cisco speakers also left young leaders with some valuable advice for their life and career journeys as they continue to step up and make a difference in their communities.

“It was truly an honor participating in this initiative with the Young Leaders to celebrate International Education Day,” said Ken Martin, Managing Director, Global Sales for Sports, Media and Entertainment at Cisco. “This program is such a wonderful representation of the power of Cisco technology to foster connections and create a more inclusive future for all. We are proud to support these inspiring individuals and look forward to seeing them continue to do amazing work in their communities.”

Tom Pitchon, Director of City Football Groups’ global foundation director, said:

“The Young Leader initiative is an integral part of our global mission to uplift city kids through the power of football. With Cisco’s support we are combining the power of football and technology to deliver leadership training for young people in over 20 cities worldwide, supporting them to connect with their communities and use football to improve lives. Together with Cisco we have been able to take this initiative to the next level, digitally connecting our network of passionate volunteers to celebrate International Education Day.”