New York City FC Drafts Two Players in 2021 MLS SuperDraft

New York City FC today drafted defender Ben Di Rosa and midfielder Vuk Latinovich in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Di Rosa was selected with the #44 overall pick in the 2nd round. The University of Maryland defender started 21 matches for the Terps in 2019 and produced one goal and two assists.

Latinovich was selected with the #71 overall pick in the 3rd round. A native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Latinovich played college soccer for UW Milwaukee and in 2019 was one of only three players to appear and start in all 20 of the team's games.

New York City FC also traded the #17 pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to Minnesota United in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a potential $25,000 GAM for meeting certain performance based incentives.