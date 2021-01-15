eMLS | Chris Holly in League Series One Finals This Weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, eMLS League Series One comes to a conclusion with some of the best of the best in FIFA21 meeting on Playstation, competing for the $15,000 price pool and the first title of the season.

New York City Football Club and Chris "NYC Chris" Holly are back in the mix for another weekend of action. Holly, ranked fifth in North America, kicks off in the quarterfinals vs. CisseSZN (Philadelphia Union) with play resuming at 3 PM on Saturday, January 16.

Depending on how things shake out, a potential New York Derby could be in order. GAmadou of New York Red Bulls is the defending eMLS Cup Champion and has not lost his last 14 qualifying matches.

Chris finished the first week of eMLS League Series One qualifying with a 7-0-1 record, topping the standings and accruing 27 goals (2nd highest). Holly had a difficult showing last midweek, but the 2019 eChampions League winner is still more than capable of going the distance.

If Holly can get the W vs. Philly, he'll qualify for the semifinals which will take place on Sunday.

eMLS League Series One will be the first of three live-streamed tournaments that each occur over two days and comprise the eMLS season and will stream on eMLS’ Twitch and Twitter pages, MLSsoccer.com, and the free MLS app.

The season will continue in February with eMLS League Series Two and conclude in March with eMLS Cup. The prize pool for League Series One is $15,000.