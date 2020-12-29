New York City FC Acquires Up to $600,000 General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for Ronald Matarrita

New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for defender Ronald Matarrita.

NYCFC will receive a guaranteed amount of $500,000 GAM, $250,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, and an additional $100,000 if certain performance-based incentives are met.

The Costa Rican international joined NYCFC ahead of the 2016 season from L.D. Alajuelense and the left-back appeared in 114 MLS matches scoring 4 goals and adding 13 assists during the last five seasons.

He was named the Club’s Defensive Player of the Year in his debut season and is the only NYCFC player to appear in all five of the Club’s playoff runs.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “Mata has been one of our core players since he arrived five years ago and crossed the 100-game mark for us earlier this year. He has contributed many fantastic performances and has been an important player, both on the pitch and in the locker room.

“While it’s always difficult to move on from a player who has been at the Club for so many years, Mata was entering the last year of his contract and the offer we received from FC Cincinnati was a significant one that continues to position us in the best possible shape heading into 2021. We thank Mata for his time at NYCFC and wish him all the best at FC Cincinnati.”

Matarrita said: “Coming to New York and playing here has been one of the best moments of my career. It has been a special experience, spending five seasons with a new Club and growing up with it. To the fans who welcomed me and supported us through the ups and downs, I send nothing but thanks to you all. You’re a special part of NYCFC and I will miss you in the next step of my career.”

