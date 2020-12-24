Anton Tinnerholm Named NYCFC’s Most Valuable Player for 2020

Anton Tinnerholm has been named NYCFC’s Most Valuable Player for 2020.

The man known affectionately as “TinnerBOOM” lived up to his name in Major League Soccer’s 25th season.

As consistent as they come, Anton lead NYCFC to the tune of four goals and four assists across 22 games started and 2001 total minutes played.

Taking home Etihad Player of the Month honors in September and August, Tinnerholm owned the summer, helping New York City Football Club heat up en route to a sixth straight MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

Everyone at the Club would like to congratulate Anton on his amazing play this season.