Sean Johnson Named NYCFC’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2020

Sean Johnson has been named NYCFC’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2020.

Our 11-year MLS veteran #1 keeper had a banner year in the stop-start season that was Major League Soccer in the year 2020.

His fourth full season #ForTheCity was certainly his most testing yet, but Johnson was there to save more than ever.

Sean lead MLS in Saves on the season, with 81 saves from 107 shots faced, and seven clean sheets across 23 games played and 2070 total minutes.

The improvement in defense was one of the stories of the season, as New York City shut opponents down to the tune of a 1.7 ppg average and a sixth straight post-season appearance.

Everyone at the Club would like to congratulate Sean on his achievements this season.