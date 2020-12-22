Keaton Parks Named NYCFC’s Young Player of the Year for 2020

Keaton Parks has been named NYCFC’s Young Player of the Year for 2020.

#55 made his loan move from Benfica permanent in the offseason and went on to prove why every time he stepped out on the pitch.

Keaton was consistently a top-performer in midfield throughout a season plagued by the pandemic. His midfield partnership with James Sands produced many positive double-pivot performances early on, and even after James’ injury Keaton went on to continue the reshaping of his role next to team captain Alexander RIng on the way to clinching another MLS Cup Playoffs spot for New York City Football Club.

Parks played in 23 games, starting 20 times, and scoring three goals across 1733 minutes in midfield.

An integral member of Ronny Deila’s reshaped squad, we can’t wait to see what the tall-Texan does next season.

Congratulations, Keaton!