New York City FC Acquires Goalkeeper Evan Newton on Loan From Indy Eleven for Remainder of 2020

New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired goalkeeper Evan Newton on loan from USL Championship club Indy Eleven for the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League which begins December 15.

The goalkeeper will return to Indy Eleven after the competition.

Newton was named the USL 2018 Golden Glove winner during his time at FC Cincinnati and has appeared in 42 matches with 12 clean sheets for Indy Eleven since joining in 2019.

NYCFC will face Tigres UANL on December 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Boys in Blue trail the Liga MX side 1-0 on aggregate.

TRANSACTION: New York City FC acquires goalkeeper Evan Newton on loan from Indy Eleven (USL Championship).