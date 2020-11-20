Injury Report | Trio Sidelined for Round One

New York City FC hit the road for Round One of the 2020 Eastern Conference playoffs against Orlando City SC on Saturday at Exploria Stadium.

There is one change to the Injury Report for this weekend's match with Tayvon Gray back available. Once again, Ronny Deila and the team will be without Héber, James Sands, and Gedion Zelalem.

The match kicks off at 12PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

Héber - OUT

James Sands - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT