NYCFC and Heineken® Launch Multiyear Partnership Renewal to Kickoff 2020 MLS Playoff Campaign

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and Heineken® are proud to announce a multiyear partnership renewal. The partnership extension will see Heineken, NYCFC Founding Partner and official beer of Major League Soccer (MLS), launch two new exclusive experiences for fans and NYCFC Pub Partners just in time for the playoff season. As NYCFC continues to play matches behind-closed-doors due to COVID-19, Heineken is bringing people together around soccer in responsible and innovative ways to ensure fans stay close to the Club they love.

As the NYCFC First Team gears up for the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Heineken is rallying New Yorkers in all five boroughs for NYCFC’s fifth straight playoff appearance with two new activations:

‘Catching up with the Coaches presented by Heineken 0.0’ will allow City Members one-on-one access with NYCFC First Team coaches as they explain the extensive preparation and analyses that take place leading into match day. To find out more information and to join a future virtual event, click here.

Heineken, Founding Partner of the NYCFC Pub Partner Program, will also provide exclusive limited-edition Heineken scarves to six local Pub Partner across New York City bars in an effort to support local businesses during this pandemic. The first 75 fans at each location to make a Heineken purchase will receive the exclusive scarf. Get a first look, here, and be sure to use the hashtag, #NYCFCxHeineken when visiting Participating Pub Partners: Central Bar, 109 E 9th St Beckett’s, 81 Pearl St Carraghers, 228 W 28th St McHale’s, 251 W 51st St Yankee Tavern, 72 E 161st St Vega Alta Sports Bar, 880 Gerard Ave



This partnership renewal builds on Heineken’s commitment to the global game of soccer. NYCFC and Heineken will continue to elevate the brand’s presence at marquee NYCFC events including the annual Awards Night, Homecoming, NYCFC After Dark, seasonal match days and more.

Quinn Kilbury, Head of Partnerships and Consumer Experience, HEINEKEN USA, said:

“As a proud founding partner of NYCFC, Heineken® is thrilled to be renewing our partnership with the club.

“As a long-standing supporter of The Beautiful Game in the US and beyond, Heineken® is committed to bringing premium experiences to NYCFC fans on and off the field. From our Stadium in a Box campaign to Catching up with the Coaches, whether cheering from inside the stadium or at home, we look forward to being by the fan’s side for the next season and seasons to come.”

Brad Sims, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New York City FC, said:

“We are thrilled about our partnership renewal with our Heineken teammates who continue to champion the game of soccer here in NYC, the United States and across the globe.

“Together, we share the goal to elevate the game and provide money-can’t-buy opportunities and experiences to our loyal fans. Despite the challenges that have come along with COVID-19, we have been able to collaborate and evolve this partnership to ensure we achieve our goals and deliver for our fans.”

Heineken has continued to show up for NYCFC fans this season, including the “Stadium in a Box” promotion which provided two lucky NYCFC fans with pitchside seats and discounts when purchasing the Heineken products to replicate the feel of in-person matches.

In support of responsible drinking, Heineken will continue match day Designated Driver programming, and will enhance the ‘Man of the Match’ presentation at NYCFC home matches.