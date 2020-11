It's MLS Cup Playoffs time and the Boys in Blue are putting in the work as their post-season run is set to kick off on Saturday against Orlando City. City will travel to Exploria Stadium for their opening match of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, taking on the Lions this Saturday, November 21 at 12:00pm ET.

The match will air live in English on YES Network and in Spanish on UniMas and TUDN.