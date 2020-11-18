Deila: “We are ready for what’s coming.”

In the YES Network’s MLS Playoffs special NYCFC – Home for the City, Head Coach Ronny Deila and Anton Tinnerholm joined analyst Ian Joy and play-by-play announcer Joe Tolleson to discuss the big weekend that lies ahead for the Boys in Blue.

NYCFC enters their fifth-consecutive playoff appearance on Saturday, November 21 as they face Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. Ronny Deila reflected on the development he’s seen among the team since play resumed in MLS is Back bubble throughout what has been a difficult season for everyone. “I said to them before the season started… that the most important thing is to develop yourself through the season so you are on a high when the playoffs are starting. I think we’ve done that.

“From the summer now, to get better and better. We have finished now in the league with four victories. We are very confident and feel that we are ready for what’s coming up now.”

Ronny gave credit where its due acknowledging that Orlando will be a tough opponent, but with momentum from ending the regular season with four consecutive wins, energy and confidence is running high on the training ground. “It’s going to be a tough game but we know we can beat everybody,” he emphasized.

NYCFC fans know Anton Tinnerholm is good at soccer, and while he may not have been named MLS Defender of Year, the Swede has got his sights set on a different piece of silverware. “In my opinion, I’ve never done a better season than this one,” Tinnerholm reflected. “For me, it’s all about the team now. I’d rather lift a bigger trophy for the team instead of the individual prize.”

Speaking to Ian and Joe, Tinnerholm added that while reaching playoffs should always be the standard. “This is where we want to be and this is where we should be. Now it’s time to take another step.”

Anton underlined the importance of maintaining the momentum and consistency from the performance in the last four matches, but now the real business begins. “The attacking has been fantastic the last couple of games so we’re going to continue what we did,” he added, “It’s a big one coming up. We have to keep on doing what we’ve done.

“The season starts for real on Saturday for us.”

Join Ian and Joe for the pregame show on Saturday which starts at 11.30am on the YES Network.