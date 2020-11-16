NYCFC and the YES Network to Debut “NYCFC - Home For The City” Playoff Preview on Tuesday, November 17

New York City FC and the YES Network, its exclusive regional television partner, will add a playoff preview special to their NYCFC – Home for the City series which will premiere on Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m. on YES.

This episode, hosted by YES’ NYCFC broadcast team of analyst Ian Joy and play-by-play announcer Joe Tolleson, features exclusive interviews with:

Sporting Director, David Lee

Head Coach, Ronny Deila

Defender, Anton Tinnerholm

For the first time in network history, YES will air the Club’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff match against Orlando City SC on Saturday, November 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with a 30-minute pregame show hosted by Joy and Tolleson.

NYCFC enters their 5th consecutive playoff appearance on the back of a four-match win streak in which they have outscored their opponents 13 to 6. In a COVID-19 shortened season, NYCFC finished with their second highest points per game average in Club history, just trailing last season’s finish atop the Eastern Conference table.

The Boys in Blue head to Exploria Stadium unbeaten in their least three visits to Orlando which includes a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Fans can visit YES’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts for more NYCFC programming.