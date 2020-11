Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are back with another episode of NYCFC at Home with the Cooligans presented by El Jimador! This week The Cooligans are joined by NYCFC's head coach Ronny Deila who explains what this unconventional first year has been like. Christian also let's the gaffer know that whether or not he knows it he's embracing the New York mentality with his media interviews.

Join us every Friday at 5:00pm for the remainder of the 2020 season to catch up with The Cooligans!