New York City FC Forward Valentín Castellanos Voted MLS Player of the Month

New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos was voted the MLS Player of the Month by members of the media for regular season matches played in October and November of the 2020 MLS season.

Castellanos scored six goals and added three assists in eight matches between October 3 and November 8. NYCFC was 5-2-1 in matches Castellanos played in during that span, including four straight victories to end the season. The 22-year-old registered both a goal and an assist in three separate matches over that same stretch of fixtures.

NYCFC opened the month with a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami CF on October 3 followed by a 4-1 win over D.C. United at Yankee Stadium on October 7, with Castellanos registering a goal (watch goal) and assist (watch assist) in the latter match. Castellanos would score another goal (watch goal) in a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew SC on October 18.

Castellanos led NYCFC to a dominant 5-2 victory over the Red Bulls on November 1, the Club’s biggest victory in the history of the Hudson River Derby. The U-23 Argentina National Team member scored his first professional hat trick with goals in the 12th (watch goal), 76th (watch goal) and 84th minutes (watch goal), and added an assist (watch assist) in the win.

Last Sunday, NYCFC concluded the 2020 season with a 4-3 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Decision Day 2020 presented by AT&T, with Castellanos registering the game-winning goal (watch goal) and an assist (watch assist).

The Club finished the season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 39 points and 1.7 points per game (12-8-3 overall record), clinching a spot in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

NYCFC will face Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, November 21 in the Quarterfinals of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs at 12:00 p.m. ET. Television coverage will be in English on YES Network and in Spanish on UniMas and TUDN. Fans can listen to both English and Spanish radio coverage on NYCFC.com/radio.

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.