Medina POTM October

Jesús Medina Voted Etihad Player of the Month for October 2020

November 10, 202010:28AM EST
Carter Daly

Congratulations to Paraguayan International & NYCFC Designated Player Jesús Medina on winning the Etihad Player of the Month vote for October 2020!

Jesús tallied two goals and one assist, pulling the strings from a number of different positions, as the Boys in Blue solidified their MLS Cup Playoffs positioning.

Congrats to Jesús!

 

 

