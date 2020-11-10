Jesús Medina Voted Etihad Player of the Month for October 2020

Congratulations to Paraguayan International & NYCFC Designated Player Jesús Medina on winning the Etihad Player of the Month vote for October 2020!
Jesús tallied two goals and one assist, pulling the strings from a number of different positions, as the Boys in Blue solidified their MLS Cup Playoffs positioning.
Congrats to Jesús!
.@JesusMediina8 right on time after @tatycaste11anos' crack on target ⚽️— New York City FC (@NYCFC) October 29, 2020
City cooking in Connecticut now... 🎥#NYCFC pic.twitter.com/y8lFR9i0kr